President Iohannis pays three-day visit to Germany as of 19 June

President Klaus Iohannis will pay a three-day visit to Germany, from 19 to 21 June, the Presidential Administration informs on Sunday, in a press release. The visit to the Federal Republic of Germany will take place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary this year since the two states have established embassy-level diplomatic relations, 25th anniversary of the inking of the Treaty on cooperation and partnership in Europe between Romania and Germany, as well as the 10th anniversary since Romania was accepted as full member of the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.