PM Trudeau to take part in Global Citizen festival ahead of G20 in Hamburg

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will champion gender equality and other global issues at a star-studded music festival before continuing the conversation with world leaders at the G20 summit in Germany next month. The concert organized by Global Citizen, an international advocacy group, follows a similar festival Trudeau co-hosted in Montreal last year, which was aimed at raising awareness about the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

