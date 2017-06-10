Pilot diverts EasyJet flight to London over suspicious talk
An EasyJet flight to London has made an unscheduled stop in Germany after the pilot became concerned about a suspicious conversation on board. The plane coming from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana landed at Cologne-Bonn airport at about 6.30 p.m. Saturday.
