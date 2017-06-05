Phil Collins hospitalised after fall

Phil Collins hospitalised after fall

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

The 66-year-old musician - who had been playing gigs at London's Royal Albert Hall this week - fell and hit his head on a chair as he walked to the toilet in his hotel room on Wednesday night . The 'Two Hearts' hitmaker - who has spent the last 10 years in semi-retirement due to a dislocated vertebrae in his neck before making his return to the live music scene this year - has had to have stitches on the gash on his forehead and is being kept in hospital under observation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... 10 hr lavon affair 10
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Tue Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade May 30 ardith 1
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... May 25 Evilgelicalling 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC