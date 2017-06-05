Phil Collins hospitalised after fall
The 66-year-old musician - who had been playing gigs at London's Royal Albert Hall this week - fell and hit his head on a chair as he walked to the toilet in his hotel room on Wednesday night . The 'Two Hearts' hitmaker - who has spent the last 10 years in semi-retirement due to a dislocated vertebrae in his neck before making his return to the live music scene this year - has had to have stitches on the gash on his forehead and is being kept in hospital under observation.
