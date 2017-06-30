Pentagon OKs 6-month delay in transgender enlistments
In this June 28, 2017, photo, U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis speaks in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Mattis is giving the military chiefs another six months before they begin allowing transgender individuals to enlist in the armed services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|40 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|26
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|23 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o...
|Jun 27
|Rose_NoHo
|5
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Jun 19
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC