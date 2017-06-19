Panda mania hits Germany as China's cuddly envoys arrive

Germany was bracing for panda mania as furry ambassadors arrive from China on Saturday, destined for a new life as stars of Berlin's premier zoo. China has sent pandas to countries it has close ties with, as part of its so-called "panda diplomacy" programme AFP/Kazuhiro NOGI BERLIN: Germany was bracing for panda mania as furry ambassadors arrive from China on Saturday, destined for a new life as stars of Berlin's premier zoo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.