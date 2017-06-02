Over 200 Islamophobic attacks reporte...

Over 200 Islamophobic attacks reported in Germany in Q1 2017

Hundreds of attacks on Muslims have been reported in Germany over a three months period in 2017, the newspaper Osnabruecker Zeitung reported Friday. The Muslims in questions were either abused verbally, attacked physically or had their possessions damaged, and all attacks were carried out because of the victim's choice of religion.

Chicago, IL

