Over 200 Islamophobic attacks reported in Germany in Q1 2017
Hundreds of attacks on Muslims have been reported in Germany over a three months period in 2017, the newspaper Osnabruecker Zeitung reported Friday. The Muslims in questions were either abused verbally, attacked physically or had their possessions damaged, and all attacks were carried out because of the victim's choice of religion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|10 hr
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|23 hr
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|May 25
|Evilgelicalling
|2
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May 24
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC