Online terror fight on G20 agenda: PM
The prime minister will join US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders in Hamburg for the annual talks next week. Host leader German Chancellor Angela Merkel has flagged a discussion on how to better harness social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to combat terrorism and the spread of extremism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Jun 19
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jun 6
|Sp4 Robert Trulove
|1,522
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|107
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC