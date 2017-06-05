Mexico: so far from Trump, so close t...

Mexico: so far from Trump, so close to Germany?

Mexico and Germany, which share the dubious honor of being targeted in some of Donald Trump's most furious tweets, will seek to strengthen trade on Friday when Chancellor Angela Merkel visits. The German leader, who has clashed with the US president in recent weeks, will arrive in Mexico with a large business delegation, seeking to expand a relationship that saw the countries do $17.8 billion in trade last year.

Chicago, IL

