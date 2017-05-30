Merkel says Germany stands at Britain's side after London attack
Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was saddened and dismayed by the attack in London on Saturday in which at least six people were killed, and that Germany stood by Britain's side in the fight against terrorism. "Today, we are united across all borders in horror and sadness, but equally in determination," Merkel said in a statement issued on Sunday.
