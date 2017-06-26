Merkel hints at same-sex marriage vot...

Merkel hints at same-sex marriage vote in Germany

A vote on the introduction of same-sex marriage could be on the agenda in Germany after Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that she would like to see parliament move toward a "vote of conscience" on the issue. Merkel's comments represent a shift for the German leader and her conservative party, the Christian Democratic Union , which has opposed same-sex marriage to keep in line with "traditional" family values.

