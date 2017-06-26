Merkel hints at same-sex marriage vote in Germany
A vote on the introduction of same-sex marriage could be on the agenda in Germany after Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that she would like to see parliament move toward a "vote of conscience" on the issue. Merkel's comments represent a shift for the German leader and her conservative party, the Christian Democratic Union , which has opposed same-sex marriage to keep in line with "traditional" family values.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o...
|11 min
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Jun 19
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jun 6
|Sp4 Robert Trulove
|1,522
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC