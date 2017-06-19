Merkel challenger vows fight for "more justice" in Germany

SPD leader and top candidate for the German elections in September, Martin Schulz, speaks during a meeting of Germany's Social Democratic Party in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, June 25, 2017. SPD leader and top candidate for the German elections in September, Martin Schulz, waves during a congress of Germany's Social Democratic Party in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.