Merkel before G20: Paris accord irrev...

Merkel before G20: Paris accord irreversible, not negotiable

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Europe is "more determined than ever" to make the Paris climate accord a success, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday, and insisted that the deal is not negotiable while predicting difficult talks on the issue at next week's Group of 20 summit. Merkel also said she hopes for a "clear signal" in favour of free markets and the multilateral trading system from the July 7-8 meeting in Hamburg, arguing anew that protectionism can't solve the world's problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... 23 hr Rick Santpornum 1
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... Tue Rose_NoHo 5
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jun 6 Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,648 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC