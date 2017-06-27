Mattis says Syria's government taking US threat seriously

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis briefs the press prior to a commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Marshall Plan at the George C. Marshall Center in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. less U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis briefs the press prior to a commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Marshall Plan at the George C. Marshall Center in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, June ... more BRUSSELS - Syria's government has taken seriously the U.S. warning against launching another chemical weapons attack, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday.

