Masque Sound's Custom Audio Equipment...

Masque Sound's Custom Audio Equipment Package Delivers Powerful Punch ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pro Sound News

Brooker has designed the sound for many productions of The Bodyguard, including the original West End production in London, Cologne Germany, a UK Tour, Korea, Toronto and an upcoming Australian production, so his goals in designing the sound were clear. "We knew we needed to deliver the same punch to the show as previous productions, while making it something that could be transported easily," says Brooker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Tue Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade May 30 ardith 1
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... May 25 Evilgelicalling 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC