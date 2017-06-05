Macron Targets 'Make Our Planet Great...

Macron Targets 'Make Our Planet Great Again' Site at US

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: NBC Chicago

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk to review a guard of honor upon Macron's arrival at the Chancellery on May 15, 2017, in Berlin, Germany. In the wake of the United States' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron fired back on Thursday with the launch of a new website titled "Make Our Planet Great Again."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Thu lavon affair 10
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Tue Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade May 30 ardith 1
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... May 25 Evilgelicalling 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,322 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC