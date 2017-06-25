Keep the Faith, Ex-German Chancellor Tells Merkel's Election Rivals
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder delivers his speech at the Social Democratic party convention in Dortmund, Germany, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay DORTMUND/BERLIN, Germany - Former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, the last Social Democrat to lead Germany, urged his party to go out and fight for victory in the September election despite trailing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives by 15 points in polls.
