June 3, 2017US, German politicians urge PayPal to close neo-Nazi party's account
American and German politicians called on PayPal to close the account of Germany's neo-Nazi Der Dritte Weg party. "Congressman Zeldin supports the closure of this PayPal account," Jennifer DiSiena, Rep. Lee Zeldin 's communications director, told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.
