Ivanka Trump back in spotlight for workforce development week
After maintaining a relatively low profile over the last month, Ivanka Trump is stepping back in the spotlight forcefully next week for a White House focus on workforce development. The first daughter and presidential adviser will join her father at a series of events from Tuesday to Thursday to highlight administration initiatives on vocational training and apprenticeships as well as legislative priorities like college affordability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jun 6
|Sp4 Robert Trulove
|1,522
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|May 25
|Evilgelicalling
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC