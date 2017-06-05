Ivanka Trump back in spotlight for wo...

Ivanka Trump back in spotlight for workforce development week

After maintaining a relatively low profile over the last month, Ivanka Trump is stepping back in the spotlight forcefully next week for a White House focus on workforce development. The first daughter and presidential adviser will join her father at a series of events from Tuesday to Thursday to highlight administration initiatives on vocational training and apprenticeships as well as legislative priorities like college affordability.

