Italy says G-20 a chance to pressure Trump on climate pact
In this June 13, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as his daughter, Ivanka Trump, speaks at a workforce development roundtable at Waukesha County Technical College in Pewaukee, Wis. Frustrated with her father, liberal advocacy groups are turning some of their focus to first daughter Ivanka Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|7 hr
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jun 6
|Sp4 Robert Trulove
|1,522
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC