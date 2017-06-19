In Germany, there are few vegetarians...

In Germany, there are few vegetarians but at least 2 Dingelstadts

My father's ancestors came from in Dingelstadt Saxony of northern Germany. My son James was teaching in Dresden, so last fall I joined him, his wife Anne, and my 4-year-old granddaughter Frieda on a two-week exploration of Saxony with the hope of finding my ancestral roots.

