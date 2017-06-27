Image of the United States has plunge...

Image of the United States has plunged under Trump, survey shows

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WIXY-FM Champaign

The image of the United States has deteriorated sharply across the globe under President Donald Trump and an overwhelming majority of people in other countries have no confidence in his ability to lead, a survey from the Pew Research Center showed. Five months into Trump's presidency, the survey spanning 37 nations showed U.S. favorability ratings in the rest of the world slumping to 49 percent from 64 percent at the end of Barack Obama's eight years in the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... 2 hr Rose_NoHo 5
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jun 6 Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,245 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC