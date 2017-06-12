His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends condolences to Germany and greetings to Seychelles

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of condolences to Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany over the death of former German chancellor Helmut Kohl. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the president of the Germany and people and the family of the deceased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.