High winds, rain disrupts travel in Germany; 1 man killed

High winds and driving rain hit northern Germany on Thursday, killing one person with a falling tree branch, shutting down major train lines and grounding some planes. In Lower Saxony, a 50-year-old man was killed near the town of Uelzen, south of Hamburg, when his car was hit by a tree branch, the dpa news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

