Hard for Germany to find alternative to Incirlik Air Base - expert

It is hard for the Western countries, in particular Germany, to find an alternative to Turkey's Incirlik Air Base, Prof. Dr. Salih Yilmaz of the Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University told Trend June 7. Yilmaz, an expert in international relations, was commenting on Germany's decision to withdraw its Air Force from the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.