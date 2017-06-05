Germany's Merkel: EU must compromise ...

Germany's Merkel: EU must compromise to get trade deal with Mercosur

The European Union must make compromises if it wants to reach a trade accord with South American trade bloc Mercosur, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference on Thursday after a meeting with Argentine President Mauricio Macri. Merkel said German agriculture had its own interests, but Germany supported Argentina's push to reach a trade deal with the EU quickly.

