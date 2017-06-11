Germany's Gabriel warns Qatar crisis ...

Germany's Gabriel warns Qatar crisis could lead to war-newspaper

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

The dispute between Qatar and other Arab states could lead to war, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told a newspaper on Saturday, adding that he still saw a chance to defuse the tension. "There is a danger that this dispute could lead to war," Gabriel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, citing what he called a "dramatic" harshness in relations between allied and neighbouring countries in the Gulf.

