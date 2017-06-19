Germany votes to void thousands of po...

Germany votes to void thousands of post-Nazi convictions of gay men

Germany's parliament voted Thursday to quash the convictions of 50,000 gay men sentenced for homosexuality under a Nazi-era law which remained in force after the war and offer compensation. After decades of lobbying, victims and activists hailed a triumph in the struggle to clear the names of gay men who lived with a criminal record under Article 175 of the penal code.

