Germany urges lasting ceasefire in eastern Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday called for Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine to extend a harvest-related ceasefire, saying it could help pave the way for a political solution. Gabriel, speaking at a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said it did not make sense that the parties to the conflict could enforce a ceasefire during special times but not at other times.

Chicago, IL

