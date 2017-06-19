Germany Touts Africa Investment as Signature Issue at G-20 Meeting
A new approach to foreign investment and aid in Africa by the world's richest nations is being called for by Germany's chancellor, before she hosts a meeting of the world's 20 wealthiest nations next month. The so-called "Merkel plan" calls for more investment in Africa, as a way of stemming African migration to Europe.
