Germany to pull troops from Turkish b...

Germany to pull troops from Turkish base in spat with Ankara

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 16 hr Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade May 30 ardith 1
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... May 25 Evilgelicalling 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,803 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC