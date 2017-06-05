Germany to pull troops from Turkish base in spat with Ankara
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|16 hr
|Sp4 Robert Trulove
|1,522
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|May 25
|Evilgelicalling
|2
