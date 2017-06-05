Germany sees rise in fake father scam...

Germany sees rise in fake father scams with immigrants

Read more: BBC News

German officials say growing numbers of pregnant immigrant women are paying German men to pose as fathers so that they can qualify for residency. German broadcaster RBB found up to 700 cases in Berlin alone.

Chicago, IL

