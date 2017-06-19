Germany rejects Turkish office's criticism of liberal mosque

In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 photo Seyran Ates, founder of the Ibn-Rushd-Goethe-Mosque walks in front the St. Johannis church prior to an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany. In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 photo Seyran Ates, founder of the Ibn-Rushd-Goethe-Mosque walks in front the St. Johannis church prior to an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.