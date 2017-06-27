Germany: Merkela s challenger sees qu...

Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote on gay marriage

Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-left rivals said Tuesday they would seek a parliamentary vote this week on legalizing gay marriage after the German leader backed off her conservatives' long-standing refusal to budge on the issue. Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001.

