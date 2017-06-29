Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Angela Merkel makes U-turn

Christian Democrat Jan-Marco Luczak told lawmakers, 'It would be absurd to try and protect marriage by preventing people to marry' BERLIN - German lawmakers voted Friday to legalize same-sex marriage after a short but emotional debate, bringing the country in line with many of its Western peers. Though Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the measure, she paved the way for its passage by freeing other members of her party to vote their "conscience."

