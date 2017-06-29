Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Angela Merkel makes U-turn
Christian Democrat Jan-Marco Luczak told lawmakers, 'It would be absurd to try and protect marriage by preventing people to marry' BERLIN - German lawmakers voted Friday to legalize same-sex marriage after a short but emotional debate, bringing the country in line with many of its Western peers. Though Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the measure, she paved the way for its passage by freeing other members of her party to vote their "conscience."
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|9 min
|Forest
|6
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|4 hr
|Carter
|1
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Wed
|Rick Santpornum
|1
|Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o...
|Tue
|Rose_NoHo
|5
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Jun 19
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC