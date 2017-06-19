Germany investigates railway arson attacks ahead of G-20
German authorities are investigating a string of small arson attacks on railway facilities across the country that came as the country prepares to host next month's Group of 20 summit. Federal police said that there were incidents Monday morning in Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Dortmund, Leipzig, Bremen and Bad Bevensen.
