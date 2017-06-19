Germany delays decision on Israeli drones, approves warships
BERLIN: The German parliament's budget committee on Wednesday postponed a decision on a 1-billion-euro funding package for the military, including a deal to lease Israeli-made armed drones, sources told Reuters. The committee nonetheless approved 11 billion euros of purchases for the armed forces, including five corvette warships for two billion euros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Jun 19
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jun 6
|Sp4 Robert Trulove
|1,522
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC