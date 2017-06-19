Germany delays decision on Israeli dr...

Germany delays decision on Israeli drones, approves warships

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

BERLIN: The German parliament's budget committee on Wednesday postponed a decision on a 1-billion-euro funding package for the military, including a deal to lease Israeli-made armed drones, sources told Reuters. The committee nonetheless approved 11 billion euros of purchases for the armed forces, including five corvette warships for two billion euros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jun 6 Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 281,935,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC