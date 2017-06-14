Germany Builds an Election Firewall t...

Germany Builds an Election Firewall to Fight Russian Hackers

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

In March and April hackers tried to infiltrate computers of think tanks associated with Germany's top two political parties. A year earlier, scammers set up a fake server in Latvia to flood German lawmakers with phishing emails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Mon DR XXX 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jun 6 Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade May 30 ardith 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,550 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC