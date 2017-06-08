Germans Jail Teen Terrorist For Molot...

Germans Jail Teen Terrorist For Molotov Cocktail Attack, Arrest Syrian ISIS Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Two terrorists were in the German spotlight Thursday, one an 18-year-old German citizen sentenced to jail for his molotov cocktail attack on a mall, and the other a 23-year-old Syrian refugee arrested on suspicion of being a liaison between Islamic attackers and an ISIS news agency. The teenage terrorist was convicted in juvenile court and given eight years in jail , named only as "Saleh S." in compliance with German privacy laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... 15 hr lavon affair 10
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Tue Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade May 30 ardith 1
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... May 25 Evilgelicalling 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,724 • Total comments across all topics: 281,623,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC