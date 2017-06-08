Germans Jail Teen Terrorist For Molotov Cocktail Attack, Arrest Syrian ISIS Suspect

Two terrorists were in the German spotlight Thursday, one an 18-year-old German citizen sentenced to jail for his molotov cocktail attack on a mall, and the other a 23-year-old Syrian refugee arrested on suspicion of being a liaison between Islamic attackers and an ISIS news agency. The teenage terrorist was convicted in juvenile court and given eight years in jail , named only as "Saleh S." in compliance with German privacy laws.

