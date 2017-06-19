German SPD wants gay marriage after S...

German SPD wants gay marriage after September election

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Germany's Social Democratic Party is making legalization of gay marriage a condition for its participation in any coalition government after September's national election, party Secretary General Hubertus Heil said. By staking out the position, the left-leaning SPD is taking the same stance as the environmentalist Greens, who could be a kingmaker in three potential coalitions after the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jun 6 Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,981,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC