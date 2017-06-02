German Rock Festival Evacuated Because Of Terror Threat
A terrorist threat led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of music fans Friday from the Rock am Ring festival in Nuerburg, Germany, police and concert organizers said. "The organizers of Rock am Ring in close coordination with police have suspended the festival for today," Koblenz police said in a statement.
