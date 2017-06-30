German parliament paves way for same-sex marriage

German politicians have agreed to put the legalisation of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law. Bringing the measure to a vote in Friday's session of the Bundestag, the last before September elections, was fast-tracked after Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that politicians could take up the issue as a "question of conscience", freeing members of her conservative coalition, which has been against same-sex marriage, to individually vote for the measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.