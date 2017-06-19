German Parliament backs plan to pull recon jets from Turkey
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen takes part in the session of the German parliament, Bundestag, regarding the relocation of the German troops from Incirlik in Turkey to Jordan, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday,... BERLIN - Germany's Parliament has voted by a wide majority to move reconnaissance jets flying anti-Islamic State group missions from a base in Turkey amid ongoing friction between the two countries. Parliament voted 461-85 late Wednesday to move six Tornado planes, a refueling plane and around 270 troops from the Incirlik base to Azraq, Jordan, in support of a Defense Ministry decision.
