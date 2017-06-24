German Opposition Makes Last Attempt ...

German Opposition Makes Last Attempt To Dethrone Merkel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

The German Social Democrats will launch its platform Sunday with the hopes of blocking a fourth term for Chancellor Angela Merkel. SPD received a huge boost in polls after naming Martin Schulz, the former president of the European Parliament, as its candidate for chancellor in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jun 6 Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 107
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,499 • Total comments across all topics: 282,010,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC