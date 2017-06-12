German Court Delays Implementation of Unified Patent Court Legislation
Germany's constitutional court, the Bundesverfassungsgericht, has requested that the German President hold off on signing the legislation ratifying the Unified Patent Court and the Unitary Patent following a constitutional complaint from an unnamed individual. The court did not disclose the nature of the complaint and only stated that it will investigate it as soon as possible in order to avoid delays.
