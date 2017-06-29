Eurozone economic sentiment running at near decade highs
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during the Economy Day of the Economic Council of the German Christian Democratic Party in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Around 3,500 representatives from politics, economy and science participate in the event.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Wed
|Rick Santpornum
|1
|Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o...
|Tue
|Rose_NoHo
|5
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Jun 19
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jun 6
|Sp4 Robert Trulove
|1,522
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
