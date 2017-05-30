European leaders: climate change deal...

European leaders: climate change deal can't be renegotiated

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Top European leaders pledged Thursday to keep fighting against global warming as U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was pulling out of the Paris climate accord, they but rejected his suggestion that the deal could later be renegotiated. The leaders of France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement that they regretted the United States' decision to withdraw from the accord, but affirmed "our strongest commitment" to implement its measures and encouraged "all our partners to speed up their action to combat climate change."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... 38 min Retribution 2
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin Wed Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade Tue ardith 1
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Tue Denizen_Kate 68
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... May 25 Evilgelicalling 2
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... May 24 Anonymous 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,765 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC