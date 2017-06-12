Egyptian watchdog says authorities blocking more websites

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, left, for a meeting at the chancellery as part of the 'G20 Africa Partnership - Investing in a Common Future' conference in Berlin,... CAIRO - Egyptian authorities have intensified their blocking of critical websites and expanded their focus to so-called VPN sites that help users bypass such restrictions, a watchdog said. Five additional sites were blocked late Monday, bringing the total number of obstructed sites to 62 since a censorship campaign began in late May, The Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression said in a statement.

