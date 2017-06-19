Don't expect Erdogan's accused bodygu...

Don't expect Erdogan's accused bodyguards at G-20: Germany

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The German government has said it does not expect to see Turkish security agents accused of attacking protesters in Washington during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the upcoming G-20 summit in Hamburg, which will be held on June 7 and June 8. The melee outside the Turkish ambassador's residence during Erdogan's visit to the United States in May overshadowed the trip and further strained U.S.-Turkish relations. Eleven people were hurt in what Washington's police chief described as a "brutal attack" by the security teams on peaceful protesters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jun 6 Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 107
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,793 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC