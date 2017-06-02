Donald Trump blasts 'very bad' Germany on Twitter
Trump's latest Twitter tirade came in response to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel's declaration on Sunday that Europe can no longer trust a United States under Trump's leadership. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted Germany for its trade practices and what he views as its shortchanging of other North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members, further weakening a partnership widely viewed as key to global stability.
